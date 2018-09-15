Survey shows fear of big job losses from automation in several countries

NEW YORK • The public is broadly fearful that automation will lead to significant job losses, with many populations sceptical the technologies will boost economic efficiency, according to a survey of 10 countries released on Thursday.

The survey, by the Pew Research Centre, revealed some variation among the countries polled, with Greece, South Africa and Argentina expressing the highest degree of certainty on the displacement of human workers by technology.

But large majorities in all 10 countries agreed that automation would "definitely" or "probably" lead to significant job losses. The lowest percentage was the US, with 65 per cent, the report said.

Large majorities in all 10 countries also agreed that people would have a hard time finding work and inequality would worsen due to automation and artificial intelligence.

One question with a big range was whether automation would make the economy more efficient. Majorities in seven countries were sceptical of that upside, with just 33 per cent of Italians taking that view.

But there were three exceptions where majorities accepted that argument: Japan (74 per cent), Poland (61 per cent) and Hungary (52 per cent).

Another area of variance was on the government's role in preparing the workforce for the future.

Argentina, Brazil and Italy were among the countries where more than 70 per cent said the public sector should assume this responsibility, a view shared by just 35 per cent in the United States.

"People are much more worried about the impact on jobs and inequality than they are that this is going to increase efficiency in the economy or create new job opportunities," said Mr Bruce Stokes, director of global economic attitudes at Pew.

"The positive argument for this whole economic trend is not resonating with at least the public we surveyed," he said.

"Simply telling people, 'Don't worry. This will be good for you', people aren't accepting it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE