Surprise 4.9% fall in S'pore's non-oil exports in Nov

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) saw a surprise drop last month for a second straight month. The fall was led by shipments of petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and non-monetary gold, followed by electronics.

Nodx declined 4.9 per cent year on year last month after a 3.1 per cent fall in October, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said yesterday. Singapore had recorded four consecutive months of Nodx growth before the drop in October.

The fall in last month's exports dashed hopes of a recovery from October's decline. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had forecast a 0.3 per cent year-on-year gain.

Analysts said the disappointing data highlights the upward trudge global trade faces next year and the possibility of Singapore missing its official forecast for Nodx to grow by 4 per cent to 4.5 per cent this year.

OCBC Bank economist Howie Lee said the high base in last year's fourth quarter means Nodx performance this quarter would most likely be muted compared with the stronger growth numbers seen for much of this year.

"With uncertainty over global economic recovery still high, we firmly expect risks to Nodx growth in the coming year to be tilted to the downside," he said.

Mr Lee predicted that Nodx this month will decline by 1.3 per cent year on year, which may bring the full-year performance to an expansion of 3.6 per cent - less than the ESG forecast. He said OCBC's estimate is 1 per cent year-on-year Nodx growth next year - predicated on successful vaccine deployment.

United Overseas Bank senior economist Alvin Liew maintained his view for Nodx to grow 4 per cent this year, though the recent weakness has increased the risk that full-year expansion will be closer to the lower bound of the ESG forecast. "With the expectations of a vaccine-driven recovery in global demand, we are cautiously optimistic that Nodx will expand in 2021."

Last month's electronic exports fell 3.8 per cent, following a 0.5 per cent drop in October. Integrated circuits (ICs), disk media products and personal computer (PC) parts contributed most to the fall.

IC exports fell 7.9 per cent, disk media products dropped by 9.7 per cent and PC parts were down 12.1 per cent. The decline in IC exports was much steeper in November last year, when they fell 37 per cent.

Non-electronic shipments dropped 5.2 per cent, after a 4 per cent fall in October. Petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and non-monetary gold contributed most to the decline in non-electronic Nodx.

Petrochemical exports fell 18.5 per cent amid subdued demand. The typically volatile pharmaceuticals dropped 13.4 per cent and non-monetary gold, 15.1 per cent.

Though the pace of decline for gold eased from October, when it fell by 61 per cent, demand for the precious metal has eased since its international price peaked in August.

However, on a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx last month rose 3.8 per cent, after the previous month's 5.4 per cent decline and an 11.4 per cent contraction in September.

Some analysts believe the month-on-month gain suggests that the global demand for goods may have started to stabilise.

Mr Sin Beng Ong, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase Bank's Singapore branch, said the month-on-month gain should broaden into next year.

"The monthly ebb and flow of Singapore's Nodx tends to be noisy, due in part to... volatility in pharmaceuticals. However, in trend terms, the underlying recovery in goods demand should continue... and underpins our view of a gradual recovery through next year," he said.

Nodx to top markets as a whole declined last month, though exports to the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong grew. The largest contributors to the decline in last month's Nodx were China, the European Union and Indonesia.

Total trade fell by 8.7 per cent year on year last month, following the 9 per cent drop in October.

Total exports shrank by 8 per cent, following October's 8.7 per cent decline. Total imports declined by 9.4 per cent after the 9.3 per cent decrease in October.