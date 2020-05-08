Surprise 3.5% jump for China's exports in April, imports fall

BEIJING • China's exports unexpectedly rose last month for the first time this year as factories raced to make up for lost sales due to the coronavirus shock, but a double-digit fall in imports signals more trouble ahead as the global economy sinks into recession.

Analysts say China's trade outlook remains bleak as major economies remain in the grip of the pandemic amid rising infections and deaths.

Overseas shipments last month rose 3.5 per cent from a year earlier, marking the first positive growth since last December, customs data showed yesterday.

That compared with a 15.7 per cent drop forecast in a Reuters poll and a 6.6 per cent plunge in March.

The increase was driven in part by rising exports of medical equipment, traditional Chinese medicine and textiles, which include masks.

China exported millions of tonnes of medical products worth 71.2 billion yuan (S$14.3 billion) in the March-April period.

The daily export value of medical supplies jumped by more than three times last month.

Some economists also attributed the rise in exports to factory closures elsewhere, leading to a surge in import demand just as China's manufacturers reopened after extended shutdowns due to the virus outbreak.

"Not only was the global demand taking a hit from the coronavirus, but the shock to the production side was actually more pronounced last month," said economist Nie Wen at Shanghai-based Hwabao Trust, adding that better-than-expected export performance could extend into this month as some production constraints remain in place for other economies.

"But I'm particularly worried about the slump in foreign demand - the impact would only be fully felt later on as world factories reopen."

In the light of the rebound in last month's shipments, Nomura raised its forecasts for China's exports to minus 22 per cent for this month and next month from minus 30 per cent previously, but still deep in contraction as the coronavirus crisis ravages the global economy.

FURTHER DOWNSIDE FOR IMPORTS There is further downside for imports too, given the slow domestic recovery, already elevated inventory levels, and the fact that over a quarter of imports feed into China's export sector... The threat of additional United States tariffs on Chinese goods shouldn't be ignored, given the likelihood that the phase one trade deal soon falls apart - imports from the US remained near multi-year lows last month. SENIOR CHINA ECONOMIST JULIAN EVANS-PRITCHARD, at Capital Economics.

China's official and private factory surveys for last month showed export orders collapsed, even as some countries started easing lockdowns, noted Nomura.

Many Chinese factories are grappling with slashed or cancelled overseas orders after reopening as global demand stays tepid. They are faced with rising inventory and falling profits, and some have let workers go as part of cost-cutting efforts.

Imports sank 14.2 per cent from a year earlier, the biggest contraction since January 2016. They had fallen 0.9 per cent the previous month. The soft imports reading was due to weak domestic demand and declines in commodity prices.

The shutdowns outside China also dealt a heavy supply shock to the country's importers.

"There is further downside for imports too, given the slow domestic recovery, already elevated inventory levels, and the fact that over a quarter of imports feed into China's export sector," said Mr Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

"The threat of additional United States tariffs on Chinese goods shouldn't be ignored, given the likelihood that the phase one trade deal soon falls apart - imports from the US remained near multi-year lows last month."

REUTERS