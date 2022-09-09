Sugar and salt shortages leave bitter taste in Filipinos' mouths

MANILA - A top soft drink-maker with no sugar, a burger joint out of onions and kitchens short of salt have highlighted the dependence of the Philippines on food imports.

The country not only buys sugar, salt and garlic from abroad but also imports a raft of other food commodities such as rice, wheat, corn and soy bean meal. Global produce prices surged to a record this year on the back of lower supply caused by drought, heat and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Inflation in the Philippines is near its highest level since 2018, partly because of elevated food and transport costs. While more expensive imports have contributed to the rise, local drivers such as devastating storms, import policy reversals and hoarding have also played their part.

Food policy is now such a core concern for the government that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has taken on the role of agriculture secretary and is proposing a 44 per cent hike in the department's budget to prioritise farming.

The Philippines is one of the Asian countries most at risk from volatile crop prices because food makes up almost half of its inflation basket and the nation imports a hefty chunk of its needs, according to Moody's Investors Service.

Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines said last month it had halted operations at four plants because there is no sweetener available.

Mr Juan Lorenzo Tanada, its corporate and regulatory affairs director, told senators the beverage industry needs at least 450,000 tonnes of premium refined bottlers-grade sugar to operate at full capacity for the rest of the year, and that imports would prevent companies from laying off staff.

Burger King Philippines said last month that it is offering customers extra lettuce and tomato in exchange for onion, which it said is "a bit hard to come by these days".

"The food items having shortages are very close to the Filipino kitchen," said political science Associate Professor Jean Franco from the University of the Philippines. "People will judge Marcos based on whether the prices actually go down."

Some products in short supply:

SUGAR

The nation missed its sugar production target after weather and high fertiliser costs cut harvests. Imports early in the year were delayed by a court order requested by producers, who said the overseas purchases were poorly timed.

Last month, the sugar regulator approved a plan to import as much as 300,000 tonnes, but this was overturned by Mr Marcos a day later. In a further apparent reversal, Mr Marcos said later that the country was indeed looking to import sugar to tame price increases.

Still, the government has said the shortage is artificial and caused by traders hoarding supply.

SALT

The country imports more than 90 per cent of its needs because salt production has declined over the years. Business leaders said a law some years ago that required the addition of iodine to salt killed the industry. The Agriculture Department is looking at ways to revive it.

ONION, GARLIC

Senator Imee Marcos, the President's sister, asked the Agriculture Department to conduct an inventory of white onions after prices soared. The department said the outlook for supplies, including red onions, is sufficient, but it is studying whether there is a deficit in the white variety.

The department plans to confiscate white onion and sugar stockpiles suspected of being hoarded and sell them to the public at lower prices, Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban said. The country also imports much of the garlic it consumes, and the government is looking to boost local production.

CORN, WHEAT, RICE

The Philippines is a chronic importer of corn and soya bean meal, used for animal feed, and rice and wheat. The US Department of Agriculture forecasts overseas corn purchases to rise by half to 900,000 tonnes in 2022-23 from 12 months earlier, a record in data going back to 1960-61.

The nation is the world's biggest rice importer after China, and also a major wheat buyer.

BLOOMBERG