'Sufficient room' for Singdollar to ease within current policy stance in face of coronavirus outbreak: MAS

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Wednesday (Feb 5) that there is sufficient room within its policy band to accommodate an easing of the Singapore dollar exchange rate in line with any weakness in the economy from the coronavirus spread.

The MAS noted that its monetary policy stance remains unchanged.

"However, there is sufficient room within the policy band to accommodate an easing of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) in line with the weakening of economic conditions as a result of the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China and other countries, including Singapore."

The Singapore dollar dropped as much as 0.9 per cent to $1.3824 against the US dollar after the MAS statement.

Singapore's central bank guides the Singdollar against a basket of other currencies and adjusts the pace of its appreciation or depreciation by changing the slope, width and centre of the S$NEER currency policy band. It does not disclose details of the basket or the pace of appreciation or depreciation.

In October last year, the MAS reduced slightly the rate of appreciation of its currency policy band, in its first easing in three years. It noted that the S$NEER has been fluctuating near the upper bound of the policy band since then.

"There is therefore sufficient room in the band for the S$NEER to ease in line with any weakness in the Singapore economy in the coming months," the central bank said.

Related Story Higher chance Singapore will ease monetary policy as Asia faces rate-cut pressure from coronavirus

The MAS added that it is "monitoring economic developments closely" and that the next half-yearly monetary policy review "remains as scheduled" in April this year.

Correction: The headline of an earlier version of the article said there is "sufficient room" for monetary policy to ease. That is incorrect. It should be "sufficient room" for the Singapore dollar to ease within MAS' current policy band. We are sorry for the error.