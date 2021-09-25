Subsidy scheme extended

A government scheme to spur firms to hire more local workers by subsidising their wages will be extended by another six months to March, the Ministry of Manpower announced yesterday.

However, support levels will be tapered in line with improving conditions. The Jobs Growth Incentive scheme has supported the hiring of nearly 400,000 locals by 58,000 companies as at May and helped employers in expanding their local hiring, MOM said.

In line with the recovery in jobs, a home-grown job portal called qood was launched by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam yesterday.

It has more than 7,000 job vacancies by over 400 employers across different sectors.

The qood portal also helps job seekers write resumes and shortlist employers.

