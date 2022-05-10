Stronger Singdollar not expected to significantly affect exports

The stronger Singapore dollar is not expected to significantly affect the country's exports, and companies here may in fact benefit from it through reduced costs of imported items, said Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) board member Alvin Tan yesterday.

MAS has tightened its monetary policy stance three times since last October, in line with rising global price pressures and an improvement in external economic conditions. The central bank uses the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate to achieve medium-term price stability as the country has a small and open economy.

A stronger currency helps absorb some of the inflation that seeps in with imported goods and raw materials. Imported inflation is the biggest source of price gains.

Mr Tan, who is Minister of State for Trade and Industry, told Parliament the strengthening of the Singapore dollar is necessary to dampen inflation and help preserve the purchasing power of businesses and households. "It is not expected to have a significant negative impact on Singapore's exports," he said, noting growth in non-oil domestic exports stayed firm in the first quarter of this year.

"With continuing uncertainty in the global economic environment, Singapore's exports are primarily dependent on demand rather than our exchange rate," he added.

He was responding to Mr Desmond Choo (Tampines GRC) on the impact of tighter monetary policy on export competitiveness and whether the MAS will continue to strengthen the Singapore dollar if core inflation does not moderate in the next few months.

Mr Tan cited the Economic Development Board's latest survey of the manufacturing sector's business expectations, which showed the Singapore dollar exchange rate is not a key limiting factor for manufacturing firms' export orders.

He added: "Singapore's exports are generally in high value-added products and services where demand is less sensitive to price and, therefore, exchange rate changes. Further, a stronger exchange rate helps reduce the import costs faced by our export industries."

MAS expects core inflation to continue rising in the coming months before peaking at around 4 per cent in the third quarter of this year. "Inflation is, however, expected to remain at elevated rates for some time, higher than what we've experienced in recent years. This has been primarily due to pressures in global energy and other commodity markets," said Mr Tan.

"Because MAS began shifting its policy stance early, it has been able to respond to rising inflationary pressure through gradual shifts in exchange rate policy," he said. "Had MAS not begun tightening policy last year, ahead of many central banks, it would have had to allow for a steeper appreciation of the exchange rate."

MAS' monetary policy response is part of the Government's multi-pronged strategy to deal with rising inflationary pressures, he said.