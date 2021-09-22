S'pore to raise $2.6b in first local bonds for infrastructure

Singapore is embarking upon a new way to fund infrastructure projects, selling bonds to raise a total of $2.6 billion in its first issuance under a new law. This could set the tone for funding other such projects that benefit present and future generations.

Both institutional and retail investors can bid in the auction next Tuesday for the Singapore Government Securities (Infrastructure) bonds.

With a minimum of $1,000 cash, retail investors who have an individual Central Depository (CDP) securities account can subscribe to the bonds through the ATMs of DBS Bank/POSB, OCBC Bank and UOB, or through the Internet banking portals of these banks, or through OCBC's mobile app.

The yield, or interest payments, on the bond set for maturity in October 2051 will be announced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) an hour after the auction, and the bond will be issued for trade in the secondary market on Oct 1.

This will be the first Singapore Government Securities (SGS) bond to be issued under the Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Act (Singa) passed by Parliament in May.

The Act authorises the Government to borrow up to $90 billion over the next 15 years to finance major long-term infrastructure, including the new Cross Island and Jurong Regional MRT lines, and tidal walls to protect the Republic against rising sea levels.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who was also Finance Minister then, said during the debate in May that Singapore was embarking on a "generational upgrade" to its infrastructure over the next 15 years, and borrowing to pay for the major infrastructure projects will help to smooth out the hump expected in development spending.

With Singa, the money raised now will be repaid over a 30-year period via fixed semi-annual coupon payments.

The Government will continue to issue regular SGS (Market Development) bonds to develop the domestic debt market and meet Singaporeans' retirement needs through the Central Provident Fund.

There are also plans to issue the Green SGS (Infrastructure) bonds that MAS aims to kick off next year for climate change-related infrastructure.

The Government borrowed in the past to fund the early MRT lines and airport terminals, but covered those borrowings with buoyant operating surpluses.

It is now taking the debt issuance route. The Government is required by the Constitution to keep a balanced budget over each term of office. It does not borrow to fund recurrent spending, but to finance large-scale public infrastructure.

Credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service said in June that while the debt servicing for the latest infrastructure bond will be met through budgetary revenue, the pivot to debt issuance will not weaken Singapore's fiscal strength.

"The commitment to avoid direct government borrowing to fund recurring expenditure will help to preserve Singapore's structurally strong fiscal position, and entail both increased revenue and expenditure restraint," it said.

Mr Victor Yong, UOB's interest rate strategist, said that while the launch size of $2.6 billion will be the largest ever for a 30-year newly issued bond, the issuance is still likely to see demand.

He said that investors eagerly digested $3.1 billion of a 30-year SGS bond in January.

Ms Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC, said that Singapore's AAA credit rating and the lack of long-dated government securities of similar quality worldwide will help SGS (Infrastructure) garner decent investor interest.

Singapore is one of nine countries in the world with the highest rating by the top three rating agencies - Moody's, S&P and Fitch.