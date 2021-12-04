For Subscribers
Commentary: Supply chains, interrupted
S'pore set to weather disruptions but global supply chain reset a concern
If global sourcing networks for inputs undergo an unfavourable reconfiguration, painful economic adjustment may be needed here
Exports seem to have defied supply disruptions stemming from the pandemic but persistent stress on global supply chains may have ramifications down the line for a trade-dependent economy like Singapore.
Inflation is the immediate threat, of course, but another longer-term risk looms for Singapore, given that it is mainly a producer of intermediate goods and components.