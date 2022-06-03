S'pore risks wage-push inflation as salary gains beat price hikes

Loss of a significant portion of real income despite historically high wage growth may turn out to be one of the more lasting legacies of the 2020 economic downturn induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

That is because salaries have surged mainly on the back of an unprecedented labour shortage, thanks to border controls and other travel restrictions imposed to manage the pandemic.

Even as most of those curbs have been relaxed, the demand for workers is likely to exceed the supply and keep pushing wages higher through 2022.

In fact, reopening has increased manpower demand, analysts said.

The textbook theory is that when businesses are pressured to pay higher wages and demand conditions are right, they will charge more for their products and services.

Additionally, wage hikes boost the purchasing power of consumers and hence increase money supply. Economists refer to this inflationary spiral effect as wage-push inflation.

Most analysts are concerned the upward pressure on wages will persist as the flow of labour from abroad and hunting for the right match to vacancies may take a while. Hence, wages at some point later this year or early in 2023 will start to feed inflation.

Mr Irvin Seah, senior economist at DBS Bank, said: "This may come as a second-order impact, where higher wages eventually start to fuel inflation as well. I do foresee this to happen towards the end of 2022 and into 2023."

He said the output is already higher than the economy's recognised maximum capacity. The job vacancy to unemployed person ratio is at a historical high, which means local supply is almost exhausted while inflow of foreign workers will be a gradual process.

"(The) tight labour market is here to stay for a while, and if inflation globally remains high leading into 2023, there is a risk that real wage growth will turn negative next year," Mr Seah noted.

While inflation is eating into real incomes, Singapore is one of the few economies worldwide to have managed to deliver real wage growth, albeit small in the face of surging inflation fuelled by supply chain disruptions and price distortions from the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China.

According to the Ministry of Manpower, Singapore achieved a real wage growth of 1.6 per cent in 2021, up from 1.4 per cent in 2020 but less than the 3.3 per cent in 2019. In the United States, for example, inflation is running at around 8 per cent, faster than its wage growth of 5 per cent to 6 per cent.

In Singapore, growth in average monthly earnings per employee rose to 7.8 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2022. That is even faster than the 6.9 per cent gain in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is the highest level since 2011.

Some analysts believe wage hikes in Singapore will eventually have a significant pass-through effect on core inflation.

Nomura International's Singapore-based economist Euben Paracuelles said inflation, excluding food and fuel, looks set to rise sharply if labour market conditions continue to tighten further.

"This will likely add to upward inflation pressures owing to the lagged pass-through effects from wage growth to consumer prices," said Mr Paracuelles.

In its Macroeconomic Review released in April, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said that nominal wage growth has risen above its recent historical average, which was between 3 per cent and 3.5 per cent prior to the pandemic.

Dr Chua Hak Bin, who co-heads Maybank's regional macroeconomic research, said monetary policy may not be sufficient to contain the intensifying inflationary pressures or ease the tightness in the labour market.

"The tight labour market risks fanning a wage-price spiral where the rising costs will be passed on to consumers," he added.

Dr Chua said the Government may have to provide supplementary fiscal support to ease the burden from the rising costs of living, especially food and utilities costs. It may also have to consider reviewing its stricter foreign labour policies, and delaying the introduction of the local qualifying salary (minimum wage) and expansion of the Progressive Wage Model to the retail sector, due in September this year, he added.

The upward pressure on wages will disproportionately hit Singapore's non-tradable sectors - food and beverage services, retail trade, real estate, construction, administrative and support services, and other service industries.

These are the same sectors that suffered the most during the pandemic and the restrictions that came with it. While reopening is lifting the outlook of these sectors, demand for workers is also on the rise; however, supply of foreign workers - on which they have depended all along - is far from normal.

Dr Chua said the reopening has increased manpower demand in travel and hospitality, but the sectors will struggle to find local workers given the tight labour market.