S'pore retail sales up 8.7% in March amid easing of Covid-19 rules

Takings at the till rose in March amid simplified Covid-19 measures and a major easing of rules at the tail end of the month, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) yesterday.

Analysts said retail sales are expected to continue rising as Singapore moves closer to normalcy, but cautioned that uncertainties such as rising inflation and geopolitical tensions might slow its momentum.

Retail sales increased 8.7 per cent in March year on year, reversing the revised 3.5 per cent decline in February that was due to the timing of Chinese New Year as consumers did their pre-festive shopping earlier. Excluding motor vehicles, March retail sales jumped 13.4 per cent.

Singapore simplified its safe management measures from March 15 in areas such as safe distancing and workplace rules.

The rules were significantly relaxed on March 29 to allow people to remove their masks when outdoors, and to gather and dine at restaurants in groups of up to 10 people, among other steps.

Singapore lifted most of its Covid-19 curbs from April 26, including having no group size limit on social gatherings.

UOB economist Barnabas Gan said retail sales will likely continue to stay supported this year, in line with the positive economic outlook and recovering labour market. "We remain of the view that potential front-loading of consumer purchases this year could also help retail sales as consumers adjust for the higher GST (goods and services tax) rate in 2023," he said.

Domestic retailers will probably benefit as borders continue to reopen, while further economic recovery will be a linchpin for retail demand here, he added, noting that the bank expects retail sales to expand by 6 per cent this year.

Singapore's retail sales surged by about 11 per cent year on year in 2021, reversing the previous year's 15.3 per cent decline and breaking a three-year losing streak.

"The headwind brought on by the Russia-Ukraine conflict may bring downside to growth and upside to the inflation outlook, thus dampening the recovery in consumption demand," said Mr Gan.

ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa noted that the latest data beat market expectations of 0.7 per cent growth, and sales remained robust despite a pickup in inflation.

"However, with inflation expected to accelerate in the near term, we believe that retail sales growth may eventually lose some momentum. Furthermore, a projected slowdown in global trade could also weigh on consumer sentiment, yet another factor that could dampen retail sales in the near term," he added.