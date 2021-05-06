S'pore retail sales up 6.2% in March, growing for second straight month

Retailers have continued to recover on the back of the improved economy, although the figures were boosted by the low base last year when shopping hit the wall after safe distancing measures and border restrictions were imposed.

Takings grew by 6.2 per cent in March over the same month last year and pipped the revised 5.3 per cent increase recorded in February, according to data out yesterday.

This was the second consecutive month of sales growth after a 24-month-long slide. If motor vehicles were excluded, sales would have risen 4.4 per cent in March.

Maybank Kim Eng economist Lee Ju Ye said: "The improvement in retail sales does reflect firming consumer confidence and a recovering labour market.

"However, the improvement partly reflects the low base effect from March last year... as safe distancing measures were introduced."

But the reversion to phase two this month amid a surge in local Covid-19 cases will likely hinder the rebound, she said, although its impact is likely to be not as severe as retailers can still remain open.

Many of the segments saw increases in turnover in March, with watch and jewellery sales jumping the most, surging 60.2 per cent. Wearing apparel and footwear were next, with sales up 35.6 per cent.

This was due to the lower base in March last year when tourism receipts dived after border restrictions were tightened, said the Department of Statistics (SingStat).

Sales of recreational goods grew by 28.3 per cent in March, while shops selling computer and telecommunications equipment increased turnover by 19.9 per cent.

Petrol stations registered an increase of 18.6 per cent, while motor vehicle sales rose 15.6 per cent.

But supermarket and hypermarket turnover reversed their growth streak from last year and dropped by 14 per cent. Sales for cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods were down 13.2 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, SingStat noted that most retail industries recorded better sales. "Discretionary industries such as motor vehicles, watches and jewellery, wearing apparel and footwear, and department stores recorded growths in sales, attributed to higher domestic spending given overseas travel restrictions."

But sales of furniture and household equipment declined as more people returned to the workplace, it added.

Meanwhile, sales by food and beverage services grew by 8 per cent year on year in March, a reversal from the 3.4 per cent decline in February. This was mainly attributed to lower sales last March when safe distancing measures were introduced, SingStat said.

Restaurant sales grew by 17.9 per cent, while cafes, foodcourts and other eateries lifted takings by 5.6 per cent. But the turnover for food caterers plunged by 25 per cent.

The total sales value of food and beverage services in March was estimated at $730 million, with online revenue making up an estimated 23.5 per cent.

Online takings captured 11.8 per cent of the estimated $3.5 billion total retail sales value in March.

April data is also likely to be promising due to the low base last year, said OCBC head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling.

"The concern will be if the restrictions get extended or if the Covid-19 situation improves so we can revert to phase three conditions in June," she said.

UOB economist Barnabas Gan said there could be a negative knock-on effect in the immediate term, as fewer people are allowed in workplaces, coupled with restrictions for malls and dine-in spaces.