S'pore retail sales fall by 10.8% in Sept, steeper than in previous month

Retailers are not out of the woods yet with takings at the till falling again in September.

The decline came on the back of reduced discretionary spending amid a tight labour market, and hit segments like department stores especially hard.

Sales fell 10.8 per cent in September compared with the same month last year, a steeper decline than the revised 5.4 per cent drop in August. Excluding motor vehicles, sales shrank 12.7 per cent, the Department of Statistics noted yesterday.

Total retail sales were also down 4.5 per cent on a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, reversing the rise in August.

United Overseas Bank economist Barnabas Gan said: "September's retail sales data... underline possible consumer fatigue. This is also considering that many clusters in the retail environment had seen pent-up demand in the previous three months at the start of phase two."

Ms Selena Ling, OCBC Bank's head of treasury research and strategy, added: "The retail sector is indeed going through a very critical period of stress, facing both competition from online offerings as well as the lack of tourist spending. The structural challenges remain from a high-cost environment, especially from rental and manpower."

The larger decline in September was mainly attributed to the computer and telecommunications equipment industry, where sales fell 22.9 per cent. The sector recorded lower sales of mobile phones compared with the high base last year, when there were new handset launches.

Other industries also recorded double-digit drops. Food and alcohol sales tumbled 41 per cent, while takings at department stores shrank by 39.8 per cent.

Maybank Kim Eng economist Lee Ju Ye said: "The recovery path for physical retailers will likely be a challenging and long-drawn one as it may take three to four years for tourist arrivals to normalise, and (due to) the shift towards online sales that had gained momentum since the circuit breaker period.

"Department store sales, which also rely on tourist spending, will bear the largest brunt as consumers also turn cautious on discretionary spending. The pandemic has been the final nail to the coffin for some department stores, like Robinsons, and clothing retailers, such as Esprit."

But supermarkets and hypermarkets continued to prosper, with sales increasing by 17.9 per cent. Furniture and household equipment sales also rose, up by 10.9 per cent.

Takings at food and beverage services fell 29.9 per cent in September, deepening the slump in August.

This decline was led by food caterers, where takings plunged 78.2 per cent as demand for event catering remained low. Restaurant turnover dropped 33.1 per cent, while cafes, foodcourts and other eating places were down 17.6 per cent.

The total sales value of food and beverage services in September was estimated at $629 million, with online accounting for around 20.4 per cent.

Online captured an estimated 11.2 per cent of September's $3.2 billion total retail sales value.

Experts said the retail sector might recover gradually with travel bubbles opening up and residents splashing out over the festive period, although they warned that the soft labour market might hinder spending.