S'pore Poly, JTC ink deal to spur tech adoption

As Singapore forges ahead in building a new hub for advanced manufacturing in Jurong West, JTC Corporation and Singapore Polytechnic (SP) joined hands yesterday to ensure a pipeline of skilled workers for the sector.

SP is set to work with industry players to develop and provide technology solutions, as well as conduct workforce training for companies. It will also help firms redesign operations and drive technology adoption.

SP will introduce work-study programmes for students, entry-level professionals and employees as well with support from JTC, in line with a memorandum of understanding signed at the launch of an exhibition on the upcoming 600ha Jurong Innovation District.

In turn, SP students will be given internship and project opportunities at advanced manufacturing companies including those in the new district, which will be developed by JTC over the next two decades. Over 400 students from SP are expected to benefit from this programme in the next three years, said JTC.

It added that "this complements the suite of upcoming research and training opportunities" in Jurong Innovation District.

They include programmes on the applications of Industry 4.0 methods and technologies by German engineering firm Bosch Rexroth at its regional training centre, and the NTU-JTC Industry Talent Development Programme, where students intern and work on projects with advanced manufacturing industry partners.

"The global digital transformation in manufacturing will require a new generation to work alongside new technologies in a digitalised workplace," said JTC chief executive Ng Lang. "Partnerships with institutes of higher learning like SP are important in ensuring that our workforce is equipped with the right skillsets to meet the needs of new manufacturing jobs."

POTENTIAL FOR NEW JOBS Once we fully develop the Jurong Innovation District, we expect about 95,000 new jobs to be created. New jobs in clean, advanced facilities that offer very good career prospects. SENIOR MINISTER THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was at the event, said the masterplan for the innovation district is important for Singapore. It is part of the next phase in development for advanced manufacturing - which refers to the inclusion of new technology and improved processes in manufacturing - in the economy.

"Once we fully develop the Jurong Innovation District, we expect about 95,000 new jobs to be created. New jobs in clean, advanced facilities that offer very good career prospects," said Mr Tharman, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

He said he hopes the district, which will "have a strong sustainability slant" in its design, can be an example of how manufacturing and industry are able to help further the circular economy.

The district will be linked to its wider residential environment. Its features include Singapore's first 11km car-free "sky corridor" with dedicated lanes for pedestrians, cyclists and autonomous shuttles. It will also boast a 10ha park in Bulim precinct, to be built in phases from 2020. Bulim is one of several areas in the district, which includes Tengah, Bahar, CleanTech Park and Nanyang Technological University.

The existing Jurong Eco-Garden will get a facelift as well, with nature trails, a cafe, playground and fitness facilities by 2025, said JTC.