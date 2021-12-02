S'pore now Asia's priciest city as inflation adds to virus fears

Singapore is the most expensive Asian city to live in, with supply chain disruptions and rising fuel costs driving inflation to its highest level in years, said a report yesterday.

The report from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) puts Singapore up two places in its index to joint second with Paris. The top spot is occupied by Tel Aviv, which dislodged Hong Kong to become the world's most expensive city.

"The most rapid increases in the index were for transport, with the price of a litre of petrol up by 21 per cent on average," the report said.

Ms Upasana Dutt from the EIU said the rise in petrol prices has been "particularly stark" across the 173 cities covered by the index.

Some analysts say the emergence of Omicron could change these dynamics, though the new variant's economic implications have yet to be fully understood.

On the one hand, "the risk of a lethal Omicron virus could tame inflation pressure from commodity prices" if demand falls and growth is impacted, said Dr Chua Hak Bin, a senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng. On the other hand, it may worsen component shortages and supply chain bottlenecks, driving prices higher in Singapore.

He reckons "inflation will likely remain a risk unless Omicron turns out to be far more lethal than Delta and forces governments to reintroduce strict lockdowns".

Singapore reported a jump in overall inflation to 3.2 per cent in October on a year-on-year basis, up from 2.5 per cent in September. It was the highest level since March 2013, with stronger private transport and rental costs, in addition to pricier services and food.

Mr Ben Luk, a senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets, said the investment management firm is "increasingly concerned over persistent inflation, as eight out of the 10 factors that we track indicate prices trending higher on the back of seasonality trends, supply side pressure, media intensity and, last but not least, wage pressures".

Mr Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at fund manager Fidelity International, warned that "the new virus variant appears to be a serious concern given its association with higher transmissibility and immunity neutralisation".

He said Omicron could be a "game changer" for the market, adding that more stringent domestic and international mobility curbs could be on the cards at a time when risks to a global recovery are rising. Central banks will face more challenges in implementing appropriate monetary policy to stabilise prices, he said.

DBS Group Research's senior currency strategist, Mr Philip Wee, expects a round of monetary policy tightening by the Monetary Authority of Singapore next year.

Markets are already expecting the United States Federal Reserve to raise rates next year, after chairman Jerome Powell told a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the tapering of the Fed's asset purchase programme would be brought forward to stabilise prices.

"The (US) economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are high," he said. "It is therefore appropriate in my view to consider wrapping up the taper of our asset purchases... perhaps a few months sooner."

Ms Dutt said: "We are also expecting central banks to raise interest rates, cautiously, to stem inflation. So the price increases should start to moderate from this year's level".