For Subscribers
Economy Watch
S'pore monetary policy decision a cliffhanger as prices rise despite uneven recovery Economy Watch
Some analysts say MAS unlikely to wait for inflation to overshoot before adjusting stance
Signals of rising inflationary pressures have provoked dissent against market consensus that the central bank will keep Singapore's monetary policy easy well into next year amid an uneven and uncertain economic environment.
The policy goal of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which is set to update its policy stance on Oct 14, is to achieve medium-term price stability, which it views as a sound basis for sustainable economic growth.