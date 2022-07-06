S'pore May retail sales surge 17.8% with boost from tourist spending

Takings at the till in Singapore grew at a faster pace in May, helped by the continuing boost from tourist spending after travel restrictions were eased.

Retail sales surged 17.8 per cent year on year, extending April's 12.1 per cent growth, according to the Department of Statistics (SingStat) yesterday.

This exceeded the expectations of analysts polled by Bloomberg, who projected sales to grow by 13.4 per cent. Excluding motor vehicles, growth was even stronger, coming in at 22.6 per cent.

"The year-on-year increase in retail sales in May 2022 was mainly attributed to the low base in May 2021 when measures such as international travel restrictions were in place," said SingStat.

Experts said this growth is expected to continue, but might be moderated by higher prices and inflation. RHB senior economist Barnabas Gan said: "The retail sales momentum will likely stay buoyed as Asia moves on from Covid-19. Tourism levels have been picking up across Asian economies, including Singapore."

He added that with domestic and tourist demand, retail sales will likely return to pre-Covid-19 levels by the year end.

Still, Maybank Kim Eng economist Lee Ju Ye said that rising inflation and mortgage rates will likely result in some belt-tightening.

"In particular, sales of discretionary items such as watches and jewellery and recreational goods may be the most affected," she said.

Consumers are also expected to favour lower-priced items, said National University of Singapore business professor Lawrence Loh.

"In the near term, retail may face a double whammy of moderation in demand and escalation of costs," he said.

Within the retail trade sector, most segments recorded year-on-year growth in sales in May. Wearing apparel and footwear saw sales balloon by 98.2 per cent due to the low base in May last year, when there was lower tourist spending.

Department stores, which were hard hit by Covid-19 restrictions, saw sales jump by 73.1 per cent.

This was followed by retailers of watches and jewellery, where sales rose by 60.7 per cent.

But supermarkets and hypermarkets recorded declines in sales of 10.3 per cent, while minimarts and convenience stores saw sales fall by 4.8 per cent. This was due to higher demand for groceries in May last year when more people stayed home amid tighter curbs.

Sales of food and beverage services grew by 40.1 per cent in May.

"The significant growth in food and beverage sales in May 2022 was mainly attributed to the low base in May 2021, when phase two (heightened alert) measures were in place, with dining in at food and beverage establishments not allowed for half of the month," SingStat said.

Sales of food caterers grew by 101.6 per cent, due mainly to higher demand for both event and in-flight catering with the easing of restrictions on large-scale events and international travel.

Turnover at restaurants increased by 66 per cent, while sales at cafes, foodcourts and other eating places rose by 25 per cent.

The total sales value of food and beverage services in May was estimated at $910 million. Of this, online food and beverage sales made up an estimated 24.4 per cent.

The estimated total retail sales value was $3.9 billion. Online retail sales made up an estimated 12 per cent of this figure.