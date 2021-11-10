For Subscribers
Economy Watch
S'pore interest rates may remain low, but era of cheap money about to end
Borrowers need to tread carefully when considering new loans or refinancing
Interest rates on loans and fixed-income yields may remain low for a while more after some of the world's most influential central banks recently decided to temper expectations of an immediate hike in borrowing cost.
However, inflation has become a growing headache for the guardians of monetary policy worldwide, whose primary mandate is to ensure price stability.