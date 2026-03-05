S’pore households may pay more for electricity if fuel prices stay high: EMA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Most consumers are not expected to immediately experience a change in their electricity bills.

SINGAPORE - Most households will not immediately experience a change in their electricity bills because of the conflict in the Middle East, but they could see an increase in prices if fuel costs stay elevated, said the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

The regulator said: “The situation in the Middle East is likely to increase global energy prices and lead to higher domestic electricity prices.”

Most consumers will largely be “cushioned from immediate price volatility as they are purchasing electricity either through a fixed-price retail contract or the regulated tariff from retailers and SP Group respectively”, added the EMA.

However, elevated fuel costs could trickle down to consumers in the longer run.

For instance, those who use one of Singapore’s 10 open electricity market retailers may see the higher costs reflected when they renew their contracts with the providers.

Households on the regulated tariff may also receive higher bills when the rate is adjusted in subsequent quarters.

The regulated electricity tariff, which is adjusted every quarter, reflects the actual cost of electricity production and is heavily influenced by fuel costs.

The current tariff is 26.71 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), lower than the 27.55 cents kWH rate offered in the previous quarter.

“EMA will continue to closely monitor global developments and work with industry partners to safeguard Singapore’s energy security,” it added.

Singapore imports almost all the energy to meet its needs. Virtually all of the country’s electricity is generated from imported natural gas.

The Republic’s gas imports in 2025 comprised 43 per cent piped natural gas from Malaysia and Indonesia, and 57 per cent liquified natural gas (LNG) from other countries including those in the Middle East.

EMA said it has put in place measures to ensure a supply of fuel and electricity, and mitigate price volatility.

This includes the 2021 establishment of a standby LNG facility, which power generation companies (gencos) can tap to generate electricity if natural gas supplies are disrupted, it said.

The regulator also introduced a temporary price cap mechanism in 2023 that can act as a “circuit breaker” when activated during periods of high and sustained volatility in the Singapore wholesale electricity market.

It also requires gencos to maintain sufficient fuel for power generation, and a diesel stockpile as backup fuel.

Global energy prices, that surged after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb 28, have continued to climb as the conflict escalates.