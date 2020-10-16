S'pore, Germany grow partnership to spur digital transformation among firms

Singapore and German companies will have more opportunity to work together thanks to a series of initiatives to help firms from both countries accelerate their digital transformation.

Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business have signed an agreement to support enterprise development through transformation in sectors such as advanced manufacturing and medical technology, both organisations announced yesterday.

This will be done through enhanced collaboration in open innovation and by jointly accessing market opportunities in South-east Asia and Europe, they said.

Under the agreement, both agencies will also co-organise a refreshed version of the Germany Singapore Business Forum (GSBF) Connect, which will feature sector-specific events to facilitate more frequent collaborations.

The first edition of GSBF Connect, dedicated to the manufacturing sector, will be held virtually during the Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific event next Wednesday.

GSBF has brought together more than 400 firms from both countries in the last four years. The number of business missions to Germany increased from 13 in 2018 to 22 in 2019, benefiting over 150 companies last year, across sectors including advanced manufacturing, medical technology and healthcare, the future of mobility and e-sports.

ESG chairman Peter Ong said: "In this changing environment, our enterprises need to connect with one another in more and better ways. Germany and Singapore are trusted partners that place a high emphasis on delivering quality and innovative products and services."

Professor Axel Stepken, co-chair of GSBF Connect and management board chairman of German testing, inspection and certification firm TUV SUD, said: "Singapore is attractive to German companies in several ways - as a proven long-term partner with which new technologies and innovative business models can be developed, but also as an experienced bridge builder into Asean.

"Singapore has a strong record as a leading research and development hub and digital trendsetter, while German companies are known for their ability to manufacture state-of-the-art machinery and products."

ESG also signed an agreement with the German Institute for Standardisation (DIN) and the German Commission for Electrical, Electronic and Information Technologies of DIN and VDE (DKE).

The partnership serves to deepen ties between people and create programmes to groom young talent in the field of standards development.

ESG director-general of quality and excellence Choy Sauw Kook said: "The ESG-DIN-DKE partnership connects us with like-minded stakeholders to ensure that our standards remain on a par with international ones, and will help Singapore companies build up their technical capabilities."

To further develop standards in firms here, the Singapore Industrial Automation Association (SIAA) inked an agreement with OPC Hub Asean, facilitated by ESG and the Singapore Standards Council.

SIAA president Terence Teo said: "Manufacturers demand new solutions that are cost-effective, safe from cyber attacks and compatible with existing systems.

"Standards contain industry best practices that help businesses build up their capabilities to develop innovative products and services. This will in turn earn the trust and confidence of their customers, for whom they are providing solutions that meet their requirements for today and tomorrow."