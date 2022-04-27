S'pore factory output growth eases to 3.4% amid fall in pharma production

Growth in Singapore's manufacturing output slowed last month after a strong performance in February, on the back of a fall in pharmaceutical production.

While growth eased, it marks the sixth straight month of expansion, data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) showed yesterday. Factory output increased 3.4 per cent last month on a year-on-year basis, down from the revised 17.5 per cent growth in February.

This is higher than the 2 per cent growth forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 9.7 per cent year on year, down from the 16.6 per cent growth in February.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output shrank 12.6 per cent last month. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output fell 6.1 per cent.

UOB said the robust showing in the manufacturing sector is underpinned by the global trade recovery and the reopening of borders.

Mr Song Seng Wun, economist at CIMB Private Banking, said the manufacturing numbers highlight the resilience of the consumer. He expects economic activities to normalise further and said readings of mid-single-digit growth are more reflective of these normal times.

The key electronics sector saw output grow 14.5 per cent last month compared with a year ago. All segments recorded growth, except for computer peripherals and data storage, which dipped 4.3 per cent.

The semiconductor segment recorded the strongest performance of 17.3 per cent, after the 39 per cent growth in February.

The sector continues to be supported by sustained demand from 5G markets and data centres amid the global chip shortage, EDB said.

Mr Song said if not for the chip shortage, it could have logged an even stronger performance.

The worst performer was the volatile biomedical manufacturing cluster, whose output fell 26.3 per cent last month, reversing from a 26.1 per cent rise in February.

March's decline also marked the sharpest fall in the sector since September 2021, when biomedical output fell 35.8 per cent year on year.

The key drag was the pharmaceuticals segment, which shrank 39 per cent due to a different mix of active pharmaceutical ingredients being produced, said EDB.

Economists, like Mr Song, remain optimistic about the biomed sector, as it is a very high-value-added activity. He said Singapore remains an attractive location for vaccine makers and the biomed industry to invest and expand their output. Last week, French healthcare company Sanofi broke ground on its vaccine facility here.

The other notable sector performance was transport engineering. Output increased 20.7 per cent year on year last month, led by the aerospace segment, which grew for the third straight month.

There were also more offshore project activities last month, which led to the 7.9 per cent year-on-year rise in the marine and offshore engineering segment.

Others that saw growth last month include the general manufacturing and chemicals sectors. Chemicals output grew 0.8 per cent year on year, and general manufacturing output rose 10.2 per cent.

However, the precision engineering cluster saw output decrease 1.4 per cent last month.

The machinery and systems segment fell 0.5 per cent because of the high production base a year ago, while the precision modules and components segment contracted 2.9 per cent with lower production of optical products and wire and cable products.

According to EDB, precision engineering is the backbone of the manufacturing industry because it supplies critical products and expertise needed to manufacture complex components and equipment used in various industries, including the semiconductor, medical technology and marine and offshore sectors.

With the latest data, Singapore's manufacturing growth has clocked 7.1 per cent year-on-year growth in the first quarter of this year.