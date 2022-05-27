S'pore factory output expands for seventh straight month

Singapore's manufacturing output expanded in April for the seventh straight month, owing to strong demand for semiconductors and growth in the aerospace segment as travel restrictions are lifted globally.

Factory output rose 6.2 per cent in April on a year-on-year basis, data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) showed yesterday, at a faster pace than the revised 5.1 per cent growth recorded in March.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 7.7 per cent last month.

But the growth outlook remains uncertain for Singapore's factory output, analysts said.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on Wednesday that the 2022 gross domestic product growth forecast for Singapore is still 3 per cent to 5 per cent, with growth likely to come in at the lower half of the forecast range.

In the first quarter of the year, the manufacturing sector expanded by 7.1 per cent year on year, extending the 15.5 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter.

OCBC Bank chief economist Selena Ling noted that the manufacturing sector has been boosted by robust global chip demand and improved aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul activities, thanks to a worldwide chip shortage and revenge travel - two factors that should remain in play in the coming months.

"Even the general manufacturing segment is benefiting from higher output of beverage products, milk products and animal feed, which have been seeing increased demand," she added.

Meanwhile, the biomedical sector has been underperforming, perhaps as demand for test kits wanes, with more countries treating Covid-19 as endemic, Ms Ling said.

She added: "Given that the first four months have recorded healthy manufacturing output growth, even if manufacturing momentum tapers in the coming months, there may be a slight upside risk to our full-year 2022 manufacturing growth forecast of 3.8 per cent year on year.

"However, I would prefer to wait for another one to two months of data for confirmation, since the China slowdown story in the second quarter and the global supply chain disruptions, partly attributable to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as the aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks... are still in play."

JPMorgan analyst Ong Sin Beng said: "Looking slightly ahead, we expect manufacturing to slow, given the easing in global capital spending, but this should be offset by the services recovery as mobility and travel improve further."