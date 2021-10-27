S'pore factory output down 3.4%, snapping 10 months of growth

Singapore's factory output dropped last month, snapping 10 consecutive months of growth, on the back of weaker biomedical production.

Manufacturing output fell 3.4 per cent last month from a year before, compared with a revised 11 per cent increase in August, according to data released by the Economic Development Board yesterday.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 9.4 per cent last month.

Maybank Kim Eng economists Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye said that last month's contraction was most likely a blip due to last year's high base in the pharmaceutical segment.

"We expect manufacturing growth to return to positive territory in October, although growth will likely be at a single-digit pace as semiconductors are likely operating near full capacity," they said.

UOB economist Barnabas Gan likewise pointed to last year's high base when Singapore responded to high demand for biomedical-related products amid the pandemic.

Ms Selena Ling, OCBC Bank's chief economist and head of treasury research and strategy, said: "The bigger concern in our view would be the perfect storm of a China growth slowdown story, energy price crunch, persistent global supply chain disruptions and regulatory policy clampdown that could dampen regional demand-supply dynamics."

Singapore's key electronic sector saw output expand by 4.9 per cent last month, slowing from the 15.4 per cent growth in August. Apart from the computer peripherals and data storage segment, all segments recorded output growth.

The electronic cluster grew 17.7 per cent from January to last month, compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the volatile biomedical manufacturing sector saw its output fall 35.9 per cent, after a 1.7 per cent drop the previous month.

While the medical technology segment rose 2.4 per cent amid sustained export demand for medical devices, pharmaceutical output sank 46.2 per cent owing to a different mix of active pharmaceutical ingredients produced, compared with a year before.

Dr Chua and Ms Lee noted that pharmaceutical production is inherently volatile, but added: "We expect pharma to grow in the low single digits over the (rest of the) year, averaging out the volatility."

On a year-to-date basis, the biomedical manufacturing cluster still eked out growth of 1.4 per cent.

General manufacturing output also fell, by 2.7 per cent.

The miscellaneous industries segment grew 21 per cent from a low base last year, when demand for construction-related materials was adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The printing segment dropped 14.5 per cent while the food, beverage and tobacco segment fell 16 per cent, with lower production of milk products due to plant maintenance shutdowns and weaker export demand.

Overall, general manufacturing output grew 6.8 per cent in the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period last year.

All other sectors posted year-on-year growth last month.

The transport engineering cluster saw expanded output of 12.9 per cent and, cumulatively, grew 5.6 per cent year on year from January to last month.

Precision engineering output also grew, by 30.2 per cent last month. The cluster's growth was largely attributed to the machinery and systems segment, which expanded 38.4 per cent, with higher output of semiconductor and industrial process equipment.

Overall, the precision engineering cluster grew 21 per cent in the first nine months of this year.

Chemical output increased by 12.4 per cent last month, with all segments recording output growth except the specialities segment.

The chemical cluster grew 9.6 per cent year on year from January to last month.

Mr Gan said the expansion in export demand seen year to date is expected to persist for the rest of this year.

He added: "This suggests that manufacturing momentum will likely stay supported on the back of healthy global semiconductor demand, which would benefit the electronic and precision engineering clusters."