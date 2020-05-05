S'pore factory activity at 11-year low

A gauge of manufacturing conditions in Singapore slumped to a new 11-year low last month, as firms struggled with order cancellations as a result of global coronavirus containment measures.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) came in at 44.7 for April, down 0.7 point from March's 45.4 reading, making for a third straight month of contraction.

It is also the lowest reading since November 2008 during the global financial crisis, according to data released yesterday by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM), which publishes the index.

A reading over 50 indicates expansion, while one below 50 shows contraction.

Last month's PMI came in above the reading of 40 forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

The electronics sector PMI declined 1.3 points to 42.8 in April, compared with 44.1 in the previous month. It is the lowest reading since December 2008, when the electronics sector index fell to 41.8.

The electronics sector's factory output index came in at 38.3, its lowest-ever recorded reading since the PMI was launched in January 1999.

DBS Bank senior economist Irvin Seah said last month's continued PMI slide was not a surprise, given that readings in March had already fallen to a new low since February 2009. "The readings were expected to be weaker due to the circuit breaker measures, which naturally would affect manufacturing companies," he said.

Ms Sophia Poh, vice-president of industry engagement and development at SIPMM, said: "Anecdotal evidence suggests that many manufacturers were grappling with order cancellations resulting from the global containment measures of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The supply chain operating environment has also weakened considerably with the extension of our local circuit breaker measures that affect production capacity and responsiveness," she added.

April's overall and electronics PMI readings were weighed down by faster contractions in new orders, new exports, and factory output, the SIPMM said.

OCBC Bank head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling said the slump in the employment gauge for both overall and electronics PMI "(heralds) impending softness for the domestic labour market".

United Overseas Bank economist Barnabas Gan said: "The sustained falls in both overall and electronics PMI readings reflect a further deterioration of Singapore's economic conditions." The volatile biomedical manufacturing segment, lower oil prices as well as the ongoing supply chain disruption and negative demand shocks also contribute to downside risks for the manufacturing sector, he added.

Mr Seah said the second quarter of the year could possibly see the bottoming out of the manufacturing downturn, with a gradual recovery to follow in the second half of the year, depending mainly on how much Singapore eases off on circuit breaker measures.

The decline in Singapore's PMI readings was more muted compared with others in the region, such as Indonesia and Malaysia, Ms Ling said.

"It is likely that the Unity, Resilience and Solidarity Budgets amounting to $63.8 billion, with the enhancements to the Jobs Support Scheme and other credit measures to help SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and workers, have helped to buffer the downside risk in terms of the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, at least for the April to May circuit breaker period," she said.