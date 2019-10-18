S'pore exports down 8.1% amid trade tensions

Singapore exports shrank for the seventh month in a row as global trade tensions continued to bite.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) fell by 8.1 per cent last month, which is slightly better than the 9 per cent decline in August. This was the third month in a row where shipments improved.

Data released yesterday by Enterprise Singapore showed that electronic products dragged down Nodx, shrinking 24.8 per cent year on year last month as semiconductor exports across the Asia-Pacific continued to experience headwinds.

Exports to the majority of top markets fell. However, experts expect exports to see some improvement in the last quarter of the year.