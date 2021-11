Backed by targeted government support and external demand, Singapore's economy has rebounded since the second half of last year and is now set to grow strongly this year and next, economists from the Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (Amro) said yesterday.

After contracting 5.4 per cent last year, Singapore's gross domestic product is forecast to expand by 6.5 per cent this year before moderating to 4 per cent next year.