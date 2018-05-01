S'pore bank lending expands in March

Published
51 min ago

Bank lending expanded in March on the back of solid growth in loans to financial institutions and home buyers.

Borrowing rose 5.4 per cent in March from a year earlier and faster than the 3.7 per cent pace of expansion in February.

Loans through the domestic banking unit - which tracks lending in all currencies, but mainly reflects Singapore-dollar lending - stood at $661.6 billion in March compared with $627.95 billion in the same month last year, according to preliminary Monetary Authority of Singapore data out yesterday.

Bank lending rose 1.6 per cent in March from $650.93 billion in February.

Businesses borrowed $397.83 billion in March, up 5.4 per cent year-on-year and higher than the 2.9 per cent rate of growth in February.

Loans to financial institutions, the second-biggest segment in business lending, jumped by 17.9 per cent compared with 9.4 per cent growth in February.

Building and construction loans - the largest segment - inched down 0.4 per cent to $122.44 billion from a year earlier.

Loans to manufacturers were nearly unchanged from a year earlier at $26.26 billion, after shrinking 7.5 per cent year-on-year in February.

Consumer loans continued to expand, rising by 5.4 per cent year-on-year to $263.77 billion in March, slightly faster than the 5.2 per cent growth in February.

Housing and bridging loans, the largest category by far here, rose 4.4 per cent to $201.66 billion from a year ago, comparable to the growth seen a month ago.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 01, 2018, with the headline 'S'pore bank lending expands in March'. Print Edition | Subscribe
