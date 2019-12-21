S&P: New plan needed to fight low inflation in S-E Asia

South-east Asia is set for another year of low inflation, creating difficult choices for the region's central banks.

S&P Global Ratings sees inflation remaining below central bank targets in most cases in 2020, said Mr Shaun Roache, S&P's chief Asia-Pacific economist in Singapore.

Policymakers may soon have to think about using tools other than interest rates to achieve their policy goals, he said.

"The story will quickly turn to 'Plan B', which could be some combination of forward guidance, negative rates and quantitative easing, even in an emerging market like Thailand," he said. "This could be the big story of 2020."

Central banks in South-east Asia's main economies - Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam - eased monetary policy this year, unwinding some of the previous year's tightening as growth prospects worsened. Some have scope to ease again next year, but policymakers will need to balance that against currency and financial-stability risks.

Policy space is closing fastest in Thailand. The central bank, which left its benchmark rate unchanged this week at 1.25 per cent, has struggled to get inflation back into its 1 to 4 per cent target amid a surging currency. The Bank of Thailand is expected to narrow the target band, possibly to 1 to 3 per cent, according to Standard Chartered Bank.

In Indonesia, policymakers will drop the inflation target to 2 to 4 per cent in 2020, from 2.5 to 4.5 per cent this year. Bank Indonesia deputy governor Destry Damayanti said in a recent interview that the economy has entered "a new norm" of historically low inflation. Mr Roache said below-trend growth "will prevent the economy from soaking up spare capacity", keeping price pressures subdued.

BLOOMBERG