Soya oil supply set to balloon as Chinese plants reopen

BEIJING • Soya oil inventories in China look set to build up further from already-high levels, denting prices even more, as the world's largest soya bean-crushing sector cranks back up following coronavirus-led cutbacks last month, traders and analysts said.

China's stocks of soya bean oil have climbed 50 per cent this year as edible oil consumption slowed while millions of people stayed home instead of eating at canteens and restaurants due to the epidemic.

But those inventories - 1.34 million tonnes as of Tuesday and around 30 per cent above the seasonal average since 2015 - look set to swell further as soya bean processing recovers, though demand is still expected to remain sluggish, according to agriculture consultancy Cofeed.

"It is very likely that soya bean oil inventories will rise above 1.4 million by end of March," said Cofeed analyst Tang Jia.

"Chinese buyers keep buying beans from South America as crush margins are decent, and demand won't pick up significantly before the disease gets fully under control."

China is the world's top soya bean buyer and crushes the oilseed to make soya meal for its massive livestock sector and for cooking oil.

Rising soya oil stocks will apply fresh pressure to prices that have already lost around 15 per cent so far this year.

"Weekly demand for soya oil in the second and third week after the (extended) holiday was around 150,000 to 160,000 tonnes, almost halved from levels in previous years," said Zheshang Futures analyst Xiang Bo.

Daily soya oil sales by crushers have averaged around 10,000 tonnes as a result, well below the normal rate of more than 30,000 tonnes, according to Cofeed.

Soya oil stocks might reach 1.65 million tonnes near the end of this month, on the pre-condition that demand can largely resume by then, according to Mr Xiang.

Despite weak demand for soya oil, soya bean processors are expected to boost crushing levels to replenish soya meal inventories.

Soya bean crushing, which came to a near-halt at the peak of the virus clampdown, has recovered to around 50 per cent since and will climb further as more plants restart.

"Soya oil inventories will further rise," said a manager at a crusher in southern China.

His plant is currently running only one of its three production lines, each with a daily capacity of 4,000 tonnes, but is preparing to increase output as virus containment measures ease and food consumption rises.

China's national soya meal stocks are at 471,400 tonnes, a third lower than normal for this time of the year.

Crushers at major processing hub Rizhao in eastern Shandong province can make US$23.05 (S$31.90) from every tonne of soya beans processed, the highest for this time of the year in five years.

"As long as there are beans, the plants will crush," said Funder Securities analyst Yang Xiaohe, noting a delay of Brazilian soya deliveries that might slow the rise in soya oil inventories this month.

"But (any) production cuts cannot offset the impact from almost halted consumption. Soya oil stocks will still increase, just maybe at a slower pace."

REUTERS