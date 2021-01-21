South Korea January 1-20 exports expand 10.6%, sharper than in December

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korean exports grew at a much sharper pace in the first 20 days of January, customs agency data showed on Thursday (Jan 21).

Outbound shipments increased 10.6 per cent year-on-year for the period versus a gain of 1.2 per cent in the comparable period of December 2020.

A breakdown of data showed overseas sales of semiconductors soared 11.6 per cent, while those of mobile phones and cars surged 60.5 per cent and 15.7 per cent, respectively.

Full-month data for January will be released on Feb 1.