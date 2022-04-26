South Korea GDP growth slows in Q1 amid Covid-19 curbs, surging inflation

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's economic growth nearly halved in the first quarter from preceding three months as consumers and companies both cut spending amid Covid-19 curbs and surging inflation.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew a seasonally-adjusted 0.7 per cent in the first quarter from the last quarter of 2021, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said on Tuesday (April 26), slowing from 1.2 per cent a quarter earlier, but just beating 0.6 per cent growth seen in a Reuters survey.

Private consumption shrank 0.5 per cent, the worst in five quarters, as the government enforced social distancing restrictions to curb a surge in Omicron coronavirus cases.

Capital investment fell 4 per cent, the fastest decline in three years, while construction investment lost 2.4 per cent.

From a year earlier, the economy grew 3.1 per cent, compared with economists' forecast of 2.8 per cent growth.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) is expected to revise down this year's growth forecast from the current 3 per cent estimate in its next review in May, as the country faces headwinds from the Ukraine war, US monetary policy tightening and Covid-19 lockdowns in China.

New BOK governor Rhee Chang-yong said last week economic growth is expected to weaken further from earlier projections, highlighting that monetary policy will aim to balance growth and inflation.

In a separate Reuters poll, South Korean economy was forecast to grow 2.8 per cent this year and 2.6 per cent in 2023 after expanding at an 11-year high of 4 per cent in 2021.

The BOK this month raised its benchmark rate to 1.50 per cent, the highest since August 2019 in a surprise move as it ramped up the fight against inflation.

The International Monetary Fund recently lowered its 2022 growth projection for the country to 2.5 per cent from 3.0 per cent while upgrading its inflation projections to 4.0 per cent from 3.1 per cent.