South Korea exports post strongest growth since 1978 as AI boom fuels chip demand

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The country posted a monthly trade balance of US$36.15 billion, the biggest on record.

SEOUL – South Korea’s exports expanded at the strongest pace in nearly half a century in June, smashing forecasts, on a surge in chip sales propelled by the global boom in AI investment.

Exports from Asia’s fourth-largest economy rose 70.9 per cent from a year earlier to US$102.25 billion (S$132.3 billion), quickening from the 53.4 per cent jump in May and marking the biggest year-on-year increase since October 1978, preliminary trade data showed on July 1.

The annual percentage growth rate topped the median 61 per cent increase forecast in a Reuters poll, beating all 13 projections provided by economists.

Semiconductor exports surged 199.5 per cent to US$44.8 billion, making South Korea the fourth country in the world to reach a monthly export value of US$100 billion, after Germany, China and the United States, according to the trade ministry.

Computer sales soared 308.8 per cent on increasing AI investment by major technology firms, while steel products snapped 13 months of decline to rise 9.6 per cent on data centre construction. Petroleum products rose 49.8 per cent on high oil prices.

By destination, shipments to China and the US were up 92.1 per cent and 78.6 per cent, respectively, while those to the European Union rose 31.8 per cent. Exports to the Middle East fell 8.4 per cent.

Imports rose 30.1 per cent to US$66.10 billion, after rising 20.7 per cent the previous month. That was faster than the 26.3 per cent increase expected by economists and the fastest since May 2022.

The country posted a monthly trade balance of US$36.15 billion, the biggest on record.

The figures come days after the government unveiled a sweeping semiconductor investment plan. The Lee Jae Myung administration plans to orchestrate at least 1,350 trillion won (S$1.1 trillion) in investment from Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and other firms for chip manufacturing and AI data centres, aiming to double memory chip production capacity within five years.

The investment plan represents one of the world’s largest government-backed technology pushes, as South Korea seeks to stay ahead in memory chips while competing with the US and China to expand AI infrastructure. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG