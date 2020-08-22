South Korea Aug 1-20 exports log milder decline than in July

SEOUL • South Korean exports contracted by a smaller percentage in the first 20 days of this month than last month, boosting hopes for a trade-led recovery even as threats loom from a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in the capital Seoul.

Exports contracted 7 per cent from a year earlier in the period, versus a drop of 13 per cent in the comparable period last month, data from the Korea Customs Service showed yesterday. Imports declined 12.8 per cent year on year in the first 20 days of this month.

Average exports per working day declined 3.7 per cent during the period, an improvement after a drop of about 7 per cent in the same period last month.

Yesterday's data indicates South Korean exports are set to fall for a sixth month in August but at a slower pace, a further sign that Asia's fourth-largest economy may bottom out despite threats from a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Overseas sales to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, fell 0.2 per cent, while that to the United States rose 6.2 per cent.

By item, exports of semiconductors increased 2.9 per cent in the first 20 days of this month, while that for petrochemical products and cars dropped by 39 per cent and 10.1 per cent, respectively.

Threats loom. The authorities on Thursday said coronavirus infections are back in full swing and spreading nationwide after members of a church attended a political demonstration, threatening one of the world's Covid-19 success stories.

As of Thursday, South Korea reported 16,346 cases of the coronavirus, with 307 deaths.

Full-month trade data for this month will be released on Sept 1.

Exports contracted 7 per cent from a year earlier in the period, versus a drop of 13 per cent in the comparable period last month, data from the Korea Customs Service showed yesterday. Imports declined 12.8 per cent year on year in the first 20 days of this month.

REUTERS