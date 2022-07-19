Some disputes resolved last year

1 WRONGFUL DISMISSAL Mr Lee's Singapore employer agreed to help him switch employment to a vendor after he decided to stay put in Malaysia - where he had returned home to during the pandemic - after border controls ceased.

But the employer botched the paperwork, and he lodged a claim with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) for wrongful dismissal. TADM, which mediates and advises workers and employers on employment disputes, found no conclusive evidence to back up his claim.

After TADM's mediation, Mr Lee's employer compensated him for his loss of income during that period as a gesture of goodwill.

2 REIMBURSEMENT OF EXPENSES Gary was owed more than $7,000 for supplies and meals that he was regularly asked to buy for other workers when his company's cash flow dried up during the pandemic.

After several failed tries to get his boss to pay him, he filed a claim for unpaid salary.

Under TADM's mediation, his boss agreed to settle in three instalments, with progress to be tracked by TADM. After two months, Gary got his reimbursements.

3 UNPAID SALARY Daniel took his boss to TADM for unpaid salary after working overtime for no pay, and receiving only parts of his wages in his two years of employment.

His boss agreed to pay less than half of what he was owed. After TADM warned that the case would be sent to the Employment Claims Tribunals for adjudication, Daniel's boss relented.