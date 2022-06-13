Soaring US inflation fans speculation about sharper Fed rate hikes

NEW YORK • Stubbornly hot inflation in the United States is fuelling bets that the Federal Reserve will get even more aggressive about trying to cool price pressures.

Fed policymakers had already all but promised half-point interest rate hikes at their meeting this week and again late next month, following May's half-point hike and the start of balance sheet reductions this month. That would be more policy tightening in the space of three months than the Fed did in all of 2018.

Traders of futures tied to the Fed policy rate began pricing in an even bolder path after US data out on Friday showed sharply higher food and record petrol prices pushed US inflation to a new 40-year high of 8.6 per cent in May. A separate University of Michigan survey showed longer-term inflation expectations rising to their highest since 2008.

Prices of Fed funds futures contracts now reflect better-than-even odds of a 75 basis-point rate hike next month, with a one-in-four chance of that occurring this week - up from one-in-20 before the inflation report.

"We believe that today's inflation data - both the CPI (consumer price index) and University of Michigan inflation expectations - are game changers that will force the Fed to switch to a higher gear and front-load policy tightening," wrote Jefferies' Ms Aneta Markowska, who joined economists at Barclays in forecasting a 75 basis-point rate hike at the Fed's June 14-15 meeting.

Most economists still expect a half-point hike this week, and more of the same at subsequent meetings up to as late as September if not further.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, rose 6 per cent last month, down slightly from April's 6.2 per cent pace but far from the "clear and convincing" sign of cooling price pressures that Fed chairman Jerome Powell has said he needs to see before slowing rate hikes.

"Any hopes that the Fed can ease up on the pace of rate hikes after the June and July meetings now seem to be a long shot," wrote Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride. Economists at Deutsche Bank concurred, and said they now forecast rates to rise to 4.125 per cent by mid-2023.

Fed policymakers at the close of this week's meeting will release their own best guesses of how high they will need to lift short-term rates. They will also provide forecasts of how much unemployment - now at 3.6 per cent - may need to rise before the economy slows enough to reduce inflation.

In recent weeks, some had expressed the hope that, by September, Fed rate hikes, along with easing supply chain pressures and an expected shift in household spending away from scarce goods and towards services, would have started to ease price pressures and allowed them to downshift to smaller rate hikes. Friday's inflation report suggested the opposite.

Spartan Capital Securities chief market economist Peter Cardillo said: "These are ugly numbers... I'd say we'll probably be in a recession in the fourth quarter of this year with confirmation in the second quarter of 2023."

REUTERS