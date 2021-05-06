SMEs mostly recovering, but new virus curbs spark cautious outlook

Singapore's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have mostly recovered from the depths of last year's Covid-19-induced slump, according to an index compiled by OCBC Bank that was launched yesterday.

The OCBC SME Index turned expansionary in the first quarter of this year, exceeding 50, for the first time since the pandemic began a year ago.

A score above 50 signifies the health of SMEs on average has improved, and a score below 50 shows a deterioration, relative to the same period a year ago.

The bank has back-tested the index with data that goes as far back as 2013.

The broad-based recovery was led by local SMEs in the healthcare and transport and storage sectors, OCBC said.

However, challenges remain for a sustained recovery, with the constraints on foreign labour supply and restrictions on travel following a surge in Covid-19 cases in India, the bank noted.

While the index is likely to show a big jump in the second quarter, due mainly to the low base set in the April to June period last year, the reimposition of tighter measures to guard against a recent upsurge in Covid-19 infections here may limit the gains, said Mr Linus Goh, head of OCBC's global commercial banking, in a hybrid media briefing.

"A sharp recovery from the low of last year's second quarter is evident now. But how sustainable that will be depends on the added pressures that may come from the heightened restrictions and how they will play into the economy," he added.

SMEs accounted for 43 per cent of Singapore's nominal value added to the economy, 70 per cent of employment, and represented 99 per cent of all enterprises last year, according to data from the Department of Statistics.

The OCBC SME Index rose to 51.2 points for the first quarter of this year, from 49.1 in the previous three months, building on three straight quarters of improvement since hitting a low in the second quarter of last year, when Singapore's circuit breaker began.

SMEs in the healthcare and transport and storage sectors started to recover in the third quarter of last year, and remained above the 50-point level in the subsequent quarters.

Still, SMEs in the construction and food and beverage industries continue to be vulnerable to Covid-19 restrictions on travel and foreign labour supply, limiting the pace of their recovery in the last three quarters.

Building and construction was bolstered by property sales because of improving sentiments in the real estate market and the gradual recovery in demand for construction and building materials, with the resumption of construction projects in the second half of last year.

Business services remained muted at 49.1 in the first quarter of this year as SMEs in consultancy, tourism and events management continue to be affected by the restrictions on travel.

OCBC said its SME Index is a high-frequency index derived using the SME transaction data of more than 100,000 OCBC customers in Singapore with annual sales turnover of up to $30 million.

The index is derived from a composite of indicators, including collections, payments, cash flow and operating transactions of the SMEs with OCBC.