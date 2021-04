The Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (Asme) wants firms to get more time to return the excess Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) payouts, foreign worker levy waivers and rebates wrongly credited to them, given the still-challenging economy.

Asme president Kurt Wee said he hopes that any clawback will start in the second half of the year and into next year, so affected companies will have time to adjust their operating budgets.