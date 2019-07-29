SLA deputy chairman reappointed, 2 new board members added

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Law on Monday (July 29) said it has reappointed Yeoh Oon Jin as the deputy chairman of the Singapore Land Authority's (SLA) board along with six other members. Mr Yeoh is currently the executive chairman at PricewaterhouseCoopers Singapore.

Two new individuals will also join SLA's board come Aug 1 for a term of two years. They are Eric Sandosham, founder and partner of Red & White Consulting Partners, and Angeline Poh, chief corporate development officer at Mediacorp.

The reappointments will also take effect on Aug 1.

The six reappointed members are:

• Han Kok Juan, deputy secretary, Ministry of Law

• Mok Wei Wei, managing director, W Architects

• Chong Yoke Sin, president, Singapore Computer Society

• Loh Lik Peng, founder and owner, Unlisted Collection

• Margaret Goh, member, Sentosa Cove Committee

Outgoing members who will complete their terms on July 31 are Walter Fernandez, editor-in-chief at Mediacorp; and Lai Huen Poh, director, VSpace.

SLA chairman Lim Sim Seng, who is DBS Bank's group executive of consumer banking/wealth management, will continue to serve on the board along with Tan Boon Khai, SLA chief executive; Ho Chee Pong, director-general, Singapore Customs; Lock Yin Mei, Allen & Overy partner; and Marina Chin, Tan Kok Quan Partnership joint managing partner.