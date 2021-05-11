For Subscribers
Commentary
Skills mismatch, talent crunch to keep jobs recovery slow
Pipeline of tech grads here too thin to meet demand even as firms invest in digitalisation
Even before the coronavirus struck, it was clear that digitalisation would tilt the balance of jobs growth globally towards industries which will require skills that a majority of the current workforce lacks.
And now in the wake of the Covid-19-induced downturn, it is becoming increasingly obvious that quite a few job roles, even in traditional sectors, will be lost forever.