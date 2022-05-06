Six in 10 in S'pore want pay rise amid labour crunch

Workers in Singapore have high expectations of being given a pay rise and are ready to push their employers to get it, as the cost of living increases amid a sharp labour crunch.

Human resources services company ADP said yesterday its annual People At Work report found six in 10 workers here are prepared to request a raise.

The figure rises to seven in 10 for workers aged between 25 and 34, added ADP, which surveyed more than 1,400 workers in Singapore last November as part of a worldwide survey of almost 33,000 employees across 17 countries. The report explores the attitudes employees hold towards work and their hopes for their workplace in the future.

ADP, which is headquartered in the United States, said more than three-quarters of workers globally say they are likely to ask for a pay rise if they feel they deserve one.

The findings come at a time when Singapore faces record vacancies in the job market, with a high of 114,000 job openings last December as companies struggle to fill positions to keep up with pent-up demand, particularly in services.

In its statement, ADP also said around five in 10 workers in Singapore expect to get a pay rise in the next 12 months and more than four in 10 expect to be given a bonus.

"This is despite only a third expecting to be given a promotion or any increased responsibility."

The company said one reason workers may feel they deserve a pay rise is the number of extra hours of unpaid work many of them do - by starting early, staying late or working over breaks.

Four in 10 workers in Singapore reported feeling they clock between six and 10 hours of unpaid overtime each week, said ADP.

Workers surveyed in Singapore reported working unpaid overtime of eight hours on average.

Globally, ADP also found pay to be the most important factor for workers in a job, with almost two-thirds saying it is a priority, followed by job security, flexibility over working hours and enjoyment of their work.

In Singapore, respondents place a higher-than-average importance on pay, with 71 per cent of respondents considering pay the most important factor, said ADP.

Ms Yvonne Teo, Asia-Pacific vice-president of human resources at ADP, said: "Having worked hard through the pandemic and with more vacancies than job seekers in the current job market, many workers feel they need - and are entitled to - a raise."

She added: "Financial incentives alone are unsustainable in the long term and compensation can only get talent through the door. In addition to paying competitively and fairly, employee retention depends on many other factors."

Beyond pay, factors that can affect employee retention include relationships with colleagues, said Mr Mayank Parekh, chief executive of the Institute for Human Resource Professionals.

He said companies often make salary adjustments that factor in changes to the living costs as measured by the consumer price index.

He added that pay scales for different levels should be made transparent so that individual employees have a clear understanding of their position within a range and the pace of salary progression based on seniority, performance and skill acquisition.

Whether employers need more time to find their footing before they can raise wages depends on business performance and prospects, said Mr Sim Gim Guan, executive director of the Singapore National Employers Federation.

"The loss in revenues in the past two years for industries like hospitality and aviation was deadweight, since they cannot sell the rooms and seats that were not filled previously, unlike some products that could make up some of the loss due to pent-up demand.

"Hence, their recovery may take longer than what their employees experience on the ground, since employees can see business picking up."