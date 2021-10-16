Singdollar trades at its highest level in five weeks

The Singapore dollar traded at its highest level in five weeks yesterday, a day after the nation's central bank tightened monetary policy.

However, analysts said the Singdollar's strength may not last for long against the United States dollar, which is likely to rally further as the Federal Reserve starts to slow its bonds and bills purchases later this year, draining excess greenback availability.

Still, the local dollar is set to rise against some other currencies, including the Malaysian ringgit and the euro, given that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is among few central banks that have ended their easing policy stance.

The Singdollar traded at 1.3483 to the US dollar at 5.30pm yesterday, the strongest level seen since Sept 17. It has appreciated by about 0.5 per cent this week - the biggest gain since the week that ended on Aug 27.

The MAS took a hawkish stance on Thursday by announcing that it will allow the dollar's nominal effective exchange rate to appreciate slightly. That pulled the curtain down on its 19-month dovish policy of zero appreciation adopted in March last year in response to the Covid-19-driven economic downturn that sent the local currency to its lowest level in a decade in the same month.

With last year's recession now in the rear-view mirror and demand for goods and services likely to pick up fast as more pandemic-related curbs are lifted, the MAS is seeking a stronger currency to put a ceiling over rising inflation.

After shrinking by 5.4 per cent last year, Singapore's economy is forecast by the Ministry of Trade and Industry to expand by 6 per cent to 7 per cent this year.

The forecast growth rate is much higher than most of its neighbours. For instance, Malaysia's official 2021 gross domestic product growth projection stands at 3 per cent to 4 per cent.

That suggests most central banks in the region are likely to maintain a dovish monetary policy stance for now.

Even the European Central Bank is seen as being hesitant to take a hawkish view despite inflation spiking above its target of 2 per cent, on concerns that an early move may bring back deflation - a general decline in prices, typically associated with a contraction in the supply of credit.

"The MAS' hawkishness is a green light for the Singapore dollar to outperform other major and Asian currencies, whose central banks are unlikely to tighten policy in the near term," said Ms Joey Chew, senior FX strategist at HSBC Global Research.

OTHERS TAKING DOVISH VIEW The MAS' hawkishness is a green light for the Singapore dollar to outperform other major and Asian currencies, whose central banks are unlikely to tighten policy in the near term. MS JOEY CHEW, senior FX strategist at HSBC Global Research.

Mr Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, said the local dollar should outperform currencies such as the ringgit, which could drop towards 3.1 to one Singdollar. The Malaysian currency traded at 3.08 to one Singdollar yesterday.

Analysts said that while the Singdollar was trading steady at 1.5642 to the euro yesterday, it had appreciated 0.2 per cent through the week. But inflation is a worry in the US, whose dollar dominates trade payments and investment flows globally.

Minutes from last month's meeting of the US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) showed that policymakers are firming up their plans for the eventual end to the US$120 billion (S$162 billion) monthly asset purchase programme that started last year to bolster financial markets and the economy.

Mr Peter Chia, senior FX strategist at UOB, said the FOMC minutes also signalled that the Fed is ready to commence tapering its asset purchases by the year end and will potentially embark on a rate hike cycle by the end of next year.

Bond yields in the US have already started to rise in anticipation of policy tightening and the US dollar has been appreciating against most currencies worldwide.

It would be tough for a trade-and investment-driven open economy like Singapore to withstand the US dollar's broad-based strength, analysts said.

Mr Chia said: "Notwithstanding the knee-jerk strength of the Singapore dollar, we expect the upward trend in the US dollar to be intact."

He added that the US dollar will continue to draw strength from the Fed's plans to end its monetary support through asset purchases and eventually hike benchmark interest rates.

His forecast for the Singdollar was at 1.36 to the greenback in the fourth quarter of this year, and 1.37 in the first quarter of next year.

Ms Chew of HSBC expects the Singapore dollar to end this year at 1.36 to the US dollar.