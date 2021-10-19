Singapore's non-oil exports grow at a faster pace than forecast

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) expanded at a faster pace last month from August, helped by growth in both electronic and non-electronic shipments that defied concerns over supply chain disruption and the slowing growth in top trade partner China.

Still, analysts said that while exports have held well so far, some loss of momentum is still likely in the coming months, with global trade showing signs of peaking and the Chinese economy giving no indication of a quick rebound.

Nodx rose by 12.3 per cent last month, rising for a 10th straight month, following the 2.7 per cent increase in August, said Enterprise Singapore (ESG) yesterday. The August expansion was the slowest since last November.

The pace of annual growth last month was faster than the 8.7 per cent forecast by economists in a Bloomberg poll.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx increased by 1.2 per cent last month, after August's 3.5 per cent decrease, ESG data showed.

But the rebound was not enough to reverse the loss of momentum from July.

ESG data showed that the three-month moving average slowed to a 9.1 per cent increase last month on a year-on-year basis, following the 10.2 per cent expansion in August and the 12.4 per cent gain in July.

Shipment of electronic products rose 14.4 per cent on an annual basis, less than the 16.7 per cent gain in August and the 15 per cent rise recorded in July.

Within the sector, export of integrated circuits (ICs) rose by 7 per cent, while exports of personal computers and telecommunications equipment jumped by 45.4 per cent each. The three segments contributed the most to the growth in last month's electronic Nodx.

ESG said electronics exports continued to grow, driven primarily by ICs amid robust global semiconductor demand.

Shipment of non-electronic products grew by an annual 11.7 per cent last month, after the 1.4 per cent decline in the previous month.

The non-electronic exports were led by petrochemicals, which rose 52.8 per cent, specialised machinery (34.9 per cent) and pharmaceuticals (27.3 per cent).

Ms Priyanka Kishore, head of India and South-east Asia at Oxford Economics, said that while strong demand for electronics has helped, the coming months could be tough.

"The near-term outlook for exports has turned more challenging due to persistent supply side disruptions and signs that global trade growth has peaked," she said.

Congested ports, shortages of containers and labour and volatile freight rates have worsened supply bottlenecks that started to emerge soon after Covid-19 became a pandemic last year.

Shipping data compiled by Bloomberg showed 67 container ships anchored off Hong Kong and Shenzhen, making the congestion about 22 per cent more than the median daily counts from April to Oct 14. The data also showed 37 ships waiting off Singapore - congestion of 18 per cent more than normal.

Ms Kishore said that while there is much variation across sectors and economies, world goods trade volumes have been edging downwards since March.

Dr Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng, said Singapore is also vulnerable to the slowdown in China, whose share of Nodx stands at 17.5 per cent in the first nine months of this year.

China's economic growth eased to 4.9 per cent in the third quarter, from 7.9 per cent in the preceding three-month period, amid widespread power shortages and a property market slump, data from the country's National Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday.

While industrial output and fixed-asset investments grew last month at a slower pace than expected, retail sales surprised with a 4.4 per cent rise - higher than the 3.5 per cent forecast in a Bloomberg poll.

That strength in retail demand was reflected in Singapore's Nodx data for its top export markets.

Nodx to the top markets as a whole rose last month. The largest contributor to the rise was China, followed by the United States and South Korea.

Ms Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank, explained that China's power crisis may have increased the demand for Singapore's petrochemical exports.

"With power and fuel sources being conserved in China for the coming winter, demand for petrochemicals is likely to shift towards Singapore's oil refinery hubs," she said.

This temporary shift in demand of oil-related products to Singapore may persist through the winter, which suggests petrochemicals may continue to outperform in the fourth quarter and the early first quarter of next year, she said.