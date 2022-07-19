Singapore's non-oil export growth eases to 9% in June

Singapore's key exports posted slower growth last month, after rising by a revised 12 per cent in May as electronics demand cooled, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) yesterday.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) rose 9 per cent year on year in June, expanding for the 19th straight month. The figure beat the 6.1 per cent growth forecast of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Electronics shipments rose 4.1 per cent in June, slowing sharply from the 12.9 per cent growth in May.

Maybank economists Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye noted in a report that the fall in electronics Nodx was due to the drag from parts of personal computers (PCs) and consumer electronics, which have continued to decline because of sluggish demand in the consumer electronics market.

However, shipments of integrated circuits, their parts and disk drives remained healthy.

The Maybank economists warned that the prices of some integrated circuits are falling and said this could further slow the electronics momentum in the second half.

Other economists are not so concerned by the fallback in electronics shipments.

Mr Irvin Seah, senior economist at DBS Bank, said demand is now getting back to more normal levels after the surge in demand and underinvestment in capacity during the pandemic period.

Mr Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ, expects electronics export demand to moderate further in the second half of the year to a more sustainable pace of growth, as economic activity in the United States and Europe slows down. Mr Goh said the kind of growth rates seen last year, where electronics Nodx hit a high of 29.2 per cent last November, is just not sustainable.

Non-electronics Nodx increased by 10.6 per cent last month, following the 11.7 per cent rise in May.

Within non-electronics, pharmaceuticals continued to fall for the third straight month, down 20.7 per cent in June compared with the 8.6 per cent decline in May.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx increased by 3.7 per cent month on month in June, after May's 2.8 per cent gain, to reach $17.7 billion.