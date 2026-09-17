Singapore’s key exports jump 46.2% in August, exceeding forecasts

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Both electronics and non-electronics shipments expanded in August.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 46.2 per cent in August, extending July’s 24.1 per cent expansion, as electronics shipments continued to surge due to artificial intelligence-related demand.

This far exceeded economists’ forecast of 35.1 per cent in a Bloomberg poll.

Electronics shipments grew by 131.8 per cent, up from 112 per cent in July, while non-electronics shipments expanded 12 per cent, according to figures released by Enterprise Singapore on Sept 17.

Disk media products and PCs saw the largest increase at 290.2 per cent and 237.9 per cent respectively, while integrated circuits grew 90.9 per cent.

Non-monetary gold led the expansion in non-electronics shipments with a 67 per cent rise. Specialised machinery grew 57.7 per cent, while medical apparatus saw a 22.1 per cent increase.

NODX to the US, China and South Korea expanded in August, while exports to the European Union contracted.