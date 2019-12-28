Singapore's industrial land supply reduced again for first half of 2020

The Government has once again trimmed industrial land supply for the first half of next year under its Industrial Government Land Sales programme.

Industrial land supply will fall to 7.11ha in total site area. The number of sites in the confirmed and reserve lists are also lower than in the second half of this year.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday that there are three sites on the confirmed list and five on the reserve list.

This is down from the four confirmed list sites and six plots on the reserve list for the second half of this year that amounted to a total supply of 9.98ha.

The first half of this year had five confirmed list sites and seven on the reserve list, amounting to 11.86ha.

In the latest launch, the three confirmed list sites are zoned B2 for heavier industrial use with a tenure of 20 years. They are in Jalan Papan, Tampines North Drive 3 and Gambas Avenue/Sembawang Avenue.

The site at Tampines North Drive 3 was also on the confirmed list for the first half of this year.

The five reserve list sites are also zoned B2.

One at Kaki Bukit Road 5 has a tenure of 30 years and was previously in the reserve list for the second half of this year.

The remaining four sites each have a tenure of 20 years. They are at Tuas South Link 3, 160 Gul Circle, Gul Avenue and Jalan Papan.

The Jalan Papan site was on the confirmed list for the first half of this year.

Confirmed list sites are launched according to schedule regardless of demand, while reserve list land is put up for tender when a developer makes an offer acceptable to the Government.

JTC Corporation will be the sales agent for all the sites.

