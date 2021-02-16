For Subscribers
News analysis
Singapore's economy on the mend but uncertainty remains over pace of recovery
- Published37 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
Even as Singapore's economy stays on the recovery track, enthusiasm over a significant growth acceleration is wearing off.
Vaccines have so far failed to put at rest the threat of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 16, 2021, with the headline 'Singapore's economy on the mend but uncertainty remains over pace of recovery'. Subscribe