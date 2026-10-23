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Singapore’s core inflation eases to 2% in September

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Singapore’s core inflation fell in September due to lower inflation in services, retail and other goods, and private transport.

Singapore’s core inflation fell in September due to lower inflation in services, retail and other goods, and private transport.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Alyssa Woo

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s core inflation dropped in September, due to lower core inflation and private transport inflation.

Core inflation – which excludes private transport and accommodation to better reflect household expenses – eased to 2%, down from 2.2% in August, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics on October 23.

Overall inflation fell to 2.2% in September from 2.3% in the previous month owing to lower inflation in services, retail and other goods, and private transport.

Private transport inflation slowed to 7.1%, down from 7.5% in August and 8% in July, due to a more gradual increase in car prices.

Meanwhile, accommodation inflation went up to 0.9% in September from August’s 0.8% as housing rents increased at a faster pace.

Services inflation dropped to 1.7%, from 2% in August, due to a smaller increase in point-to-point transport service costs and a larger decline in telecommunication service prices.

Retail and other goods inflation dropped to 1.2% in September from the previous month’s 1.8%, as furniture prices declined and clothing prices rose at a slower pace.

Food inflation increased slightly to 2.4%, from 2.3% in August and from 2.2% in July, due to higher inflation in both non-cooked food and food services.

Electricity and gas prices inflation remained unchanged at 8.7% for September, as electricity prices rose at a similar pace as in August.

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Alyssa Woo is a business correspondent at The Straits Times. She writes about how retail and work spaces are used and evolve with the times, as well as personal finance stories for the Invest section.

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