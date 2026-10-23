Singapore’s core inflation eases to 2% in September

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Singapore’s core inflation fell in September due to lower inflation in services, retail and other goods, and private transport.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s core inflation dropped in September, due to lower core inflation and private transport inflation.

Core inflation – which excludes private transport and accommodation to better reflect household expenses – eased to 2%, down from 2.2% in August, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics on October 23.

Overall inflation fell to 2.2% in September from 2.3% in the previous month owing to lower inflation in services, retail and other goods, and private transport.

Private transport inflation slowed to 7.1%, down from 7.5% in August and 8% in July, due to a more gradual increase in car prices.

Meanwhile, accommodation inflation went up to 0.9% in September from August’s 0.8% as housing rents increased at a faster pace.

Services inflation dropped to 1.7%, from 2% in August, due to a smaller increase in point-to-point transport service costs and a larger decline in telecommunication service prices.

Retail and other goods inflation dropped to 1.2% in September from the previous month’s 1.8%, as furniture prices declined and clothing prices rose at a slower pace.

Food inflation increased slightly to 2.4%, from 2.3% in August and from 2.2% in July, due to higher inflation in both non-cooked food and food services.

Electricity and gas prices inflation remained unchanged at 8.7% for September, as electricity prices rose at a similar pace as in August.