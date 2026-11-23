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Overall inflation year-on-year fell to 1.9% in October from the previous month’s 2.2%.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s overall inflation dropped in October due to lower inflation for services, and electricity and gas, though with a slight increase for retail and other goods.

Core inflation year on year slowed to 1.5% compared with September’s 2%, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics on Nov 23. October’s core prices remain unchanged on a month-on-month basis. Core inflation excludes private transport and accommodation to better reflect household expenses.

Overall inflation year on year also fell to 1.9% in October from the previous month’s 2.2%, because of lower services, electricity and gas, and private transport inflation. On a month-on-month basis, it fell by 0.3% in October.

The speed of private transport inflation slowed to 6.7% from September’s 7.1% due to a more gradual increase in car prices, while accommodation inflation was unchanged at 0.9% in October as housing rents rose at a similar pace compared with the previous month.

Services inflation dropped to 1.1% from September’s 1.7%, due to smaller increases in airfares as well as in the costs of health insurance and healthcare services.

Retail and other goods’ inflation, however, picked up to 1.6% from 1.2% the previous month, as furniture prices rose and household appliance prices fell at a slower pace.

Food inflation shrank slightly to 2.3% from September’s 2.4%, due to the prices of non-cooked food rising at a slower pace.

Electricity and gas prices’ inflation had the biggest drop to 1%, from September’s 8.7%, due to electricity prices rising at a slower pace in October.

The decline in year-on-year electricity inflation was largely due to the lower regulated electricity tariff in October 2026 compared with that in September.