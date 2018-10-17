Singapore signs open skies agreement with Peru

SINGAPORE - The airlines of Singapore and Peru will now be able to fly any number of passenger and cargo services between both countries and beyond to any third country with no restrictions on capacity, frequency, aircraft type or routing.

That is thanks to an open skies agreement signed with the South American country on Tuesday (Oct 16), Singapore's Ministry of Transport announced in a statement - a move that will boost connectivity for people and goods between the two countries.

The agreement also allows cargo carriers from both countries to use the other country as a hub for operations to any third country.

Mr Bernard Lim, senior director (International Relations and Security) at Singapore's Ministry of Transport, said in a statement: "We are very pleased to sign this open skies agreement, which liberalises air services between and beyond Singapore and Peru. This is testament to the strong bilateral relationship between Singapore and Peru. The agreement will open up new opportunities for our carriers and enable greater connectivity for people and goods. It will also bring benefit and promote business, tourism and economic exchanges between our two countries."

He signed the agreement with Mr Carlos César Arturo Estremadoyro Mory, Peru's vice-minister of transport.

Singapore's Ministry of Transport said it has concluded air services agreements with more than 140 states and territories, of which over 70 are open skies agreements, including the one with Peru.