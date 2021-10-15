Singapore moves to ward off inflation threat as economy recovers

Policymakers have decidedly shifted their focus from pulling the economy out of its worst recession to warding off what they now consider the main threat to financial and economic stability - inflation.

It also means that the outcry over some recent developments such as slowing growth in two of Singapore's top trading partners, China and the United States, is unlikely to extinguish global demand for goods and services.

In fact, rising labour costs and lingering supply constraints - which are making imports expensive - will support a broad-based pick-up in prices that can eat into business revenues and tax consumption.

As a general rule, a strong currency makes imports cheaper.

In a surprise move, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday ended its 19-month easing stance and sounded quite confident about global and domestic growth remaining above trend next year.

Mr Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING, said: "Concerns about inflation becoming more persistent were enough to prompt an earlier-than-anticipated move."

At the same time, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) released advance estimates for economic growth in the third quarter. Fading low-base effects and tightened Covid-19 restrictions between July and August slowed down the annual pace of growth from the second quarter.

But Mr Irvin Seah, senior economist at DBS Bank, pointed out that based on the MTI data, absolute gross domestic product (GDP) has reached pre-Covid-19 levels. He said that on a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP stood at $120 billion, the same level it was at in the third quarter of 2019.

"We are back where we were before the Covid-19 pandemic, and this is an important milestone," he told The Straits Times.

While the recovery remains uneven, with consumer-facing services and construction still struggling, the economy as a whole is now out of the woods, and policymakers can turn their attention to medium-term price, growth and financial stability goals, he added.

The MAS policy statement said: "Growth in the Singapore economy is likely to remain above trend in the quarters ahead. Barring a resurgence of the virus globally or a setback in the pace of economic reopening, output should return to around its potential in 2022."

GDP growth is expected to come in at 6 per cent to 7 per cent this year and register a slower but still above trend pace next year, it added. At the same time, employment conditions will continue to improve, boosting domestic consumption.

Analysts said that both consumption and production here have a high import content. And as things stand, prices of global raw materials such as oil and metals are likely to stay elevated amid a mix of supply bottlenecks and demand in economies emerging from Covid-19-related curbs.

High prices of oil, gas and coal have also resulted in power shortages or higher electricity charges in some parts of Europe and China.

Singapore Business Federation chief executive Lam Yi Young said supply chain disruptions are affecting the trading of goods, and travel restrictions are disrupting business engagements and completion of business deals.

"These difficulties are exacerbated by the recent power shortages in China, resulting in manufacturing plants cutting back their industrial outputs even though there is strong demand for China-made products in the light of the upcoming year-end festive holidays.

"As a result, Singapore companies expect to face a combination of delays in supply, shortages of goods and higher prices. These are compounded by higher shipping freight rates and delays at ports, adding cost pressures to companies."

The threat is that accumulating business costs will pass on to consumer prices as the Singapore economy reopens and private consumption recovers at a faster pace than most of its neighbours.

MAS said various service fee increases that were put on hold since the pandemic began, such as for transport, healthcare and education, could also resume.

Thus, the central bank is now seeking a slight and gradual appreciation of the Singapore dollar's nominal effective exchange rate, which should absorb some of the cost pressures.

MAS expects core inflation to come in near the upper end of its zero per cent to 1 per cent forecast range for this year, and is expected to increase further to 1 per cent to 2 per cent next year.

Overall inflation, or the consumer price index, will come in at around 2 per cent this year, at the top end of its forecast range, and average 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent next year.

However, analysts said that without the stronger currency bias, these rates could have gone much higher.

It is not much different for the Singdollar. Analysts said the MAS move will prevent a deeper depreciation in the face of a strengthening US dollar.

UOB Group economist Barnabas Gan said the Singdollar rose soon after the MAS announcement yesterday to 1.3477 from about 1.3515. But given the broad greenback strength against most Asian currencies, the local dollar may end the year lower at around 1.36, he noted.

He also believes that a tighter MAS policy stance will not have a directional impact on domestic interest rates. "What it does, is to add confidence on the potential for Singapore government securities to outperform US Treasury, that is, Singapore yields rise slower than US yields."